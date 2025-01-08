Brendan Galloway named in English Championship Team of the Week

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway has been named in the English Championship Team of the Week for Matchday 18.

Galloway played the entire ninety minutes of their goalless draw against Stoke City.

The Warriors international featured as a left central defender in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

He made eight clearances, blocked two shots and made one one interception.

The defender also won six out of eight ground duels and four out of five Ariel duels.

Here is Galloway’s full stats in the game:

English Championship Team of the Week: