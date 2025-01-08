Joel Luphahla speaks after appointment as head coach of Simba Bhora

Simba Bhora has appointed Joel Luphahla as he new coach after Tonderai Ndiraya left the club.

The Shamva-based side parted ways with Ndiraya after winning the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer championship which became the club’s first ever league title.

After Ndiraya’s departure, Simba appointed former Highlanders assistant coach Joel Luphahla as their new boss and his appointment was confirmed on Tuesday.

Luphahla said after his unveiling: “I know the expectations from the people of Shamva are very high.”

The gaffer added: “Last season was very good for the club; they won the league title. So, we are coming here under pressure, of course, to make sure that we maintain what the club achieved last season.

“It’s not going to be easy. And I’m hoping that the people of Shamva are going to accept me. They’re going to carry me on their shoulders.”