Official: Golden Boot winner Lynoth Chikuhwa leaves Highlanders, joins new club

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Lynoth Chikuhwa Lynoth Chikuhwa has left Highlanders to join new club.
Chikuhwa’s contract with Bosso ended on 31 December.
He has now joined newly promoted Castle Lager Premier Soccer League club Scottland.
The striker has been unveiled by the Mabvaku-based side in a post on X.
🚨 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗱
𝑾𝒂𝒓 𝒊𝒔 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈!
Powered by #Betterbrands, #Sakunda, #IMC, #Ecobank pic.twitter.com/0t0tg4cdfW
— Scottland Football Club (@ScottlandFC) January 8, 2025