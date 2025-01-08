Image Banner

Official: Golden Boot winner Lynoth Chikuhwa leaves Highlanders, joins new club

4:44 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Lynoth Chikuhwa Lynoth Chikuhwa has left Highlanders to join new club.

Chikuhwa’s contract with Bosso ended on 31 December.

He has now joined newly promoted Castle Lager Premier Soccer League club Scottland.

The striker has been unveiled by the Mabvaku-based side in a post on X.

Image Banner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

Copyright © Soccer24, 2025. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE VIDEOS