ZIFA issues update on ZIFA Village rehabilitation as construction work starts

The Zimbabwe Football Association has given an update on the rehabilitation of the ZIFA Village in Mt Hampden as construction work commences.

The renovation works will include the construction of a Technical Centre, Dormitory, Pitch side changing rooms and outdoor Civil Engineering works.

The project is funded under the FIFA Forward Programme.

ZIFA said in an update: “We are delighted to announce the commencement of the rehabilitation of the ZIFA Village, a key milestone in the Association’s commitment to enhancing football infrastructure in Zimbabwe.

“The project, funded under the FIFA Forward Programme, begins with Phase I, which will focus on the refurbishment of the boarding house and the transformation of the technical centre into a modern office block and conference room. This phase is set to

significantly improve the functionality of the ZIFA Village by addressing the accommodation challenges faced by national teams during their assignments and competitions. Additionally, the upgraded facilities will serve as a hub for hosting the Association’s activities and events.

“Meanwhile, documentation for Phase II of the project is already underway. This next phase will see the construction of a standard technical centre and football pitches.”