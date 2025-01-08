Zim youngster Sean Fusire leaves Sheffield Wednesday on loan after signing new contract

Zimbabwean youngster Sean Fusire has left Sheffield Wednesday on loan just days after signing a new contract.

Fusire signed a new contract in earlier in the week but due to less chances of playing in the first team, he has been sent on a loan.

The 19-year-old has now joined English League Two club Carlisle United on loan until the end of the season.

A statement by the club said: “Carlisle United Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Sean Fusire on loan from Sheffield Wednesday until the end of the season.”

Speaking after Fusire signed the deal, Carlisle head coach Mike Williamson said:

“Sean is a very exciting player. He’s dynamic, young, and hungry to impress. He fits perfectly with our principles.

“We identified him very early on as a target, and we’re very happy to have him joining us.”

Sporting director Rob Clarkson added: “We are delighted to welcome Sean to the club on loan until the end of the season.

“He is a player who possesses good technical ability as well as really good athleticism.

“Sean is very highly regarded at Sheffield Wednesday who have just given him a new long term contract and we thank them for their cooperation during negotiations and for allowing Sean to join Carlisle United.”

Fusire will wear the number 45 shirt during his stay at Brunton Park.