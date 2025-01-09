Rodrigo Bentancur gives health update after collapsing during Spurs, Liverpool game on Wednesday

Rodrigo Bentancur has issued an update after collapsing during Tottenham’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of the semifinal clash of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The Spurs midfielder collapsed unchallenged in an attempt to connect with a cornerkick in the fourteenth minute.

The incident caused a lengthy stoppage before being taken to hospital for further checks.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou gave an initial update after the game, saying:

“My understanding is that he is conscious and he was conscious when he got to the dressing room. We took him to hospital to get him checked over.

“It was worrying and always a concern but from what I know hopefully he will be OK.”

Bentancur then posted on his Instagram account in the early hours of Thursday morning, saying: “All good, guys. Thank you for the messages. Congratulations for the victory boys.”

Spurs won the game thanks to Lucas Bergvall’s late strike.

The second leg will be played on 6 February at Anfield Stadium.