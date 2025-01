Kelvin and Elvis Moyo have left Dynamos to join new club, Scottland FC.

The Moyo twins moved to Dembare from Bulawayo Chiefs at the start of 2023 season on two-year deals.

Following the expiration of their contracts on 31 December, the pair has joined PSL newcomers Scottland on free transfers.

π——π—Όπ˜‚π—―π—Ήπ—² π—¦π—°π—Όπ˜π˜π—Άπ˜€π—΅ π——π—²π—Ήπ—Άπ—΄π—΅π˜βœŒοΈ – The Heart Brothers are Scottish pic.twitter.com/7jMHbuDwQ0 — Scottland Football Club (@ScottlandFC) January 10, 2025