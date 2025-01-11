CAPS United officially announce exit of four players

CAPS United have officially announced the departure of four players.

The departing players are Lot Chiwunga, Tonderai Mateyaunga, Tapiwa Rusenza and Soccer Star of the Year finalist Godknows Murwira.

Murwira has joined Castle Lager Premier Soccer League newcomers Godknows Murwira, while Mateyaunga has moved to champions Simba Bhora.

The quartet joins another Soccer League Soccer Stars of the Year finalist Kingsley Mureremba, whose departure was confirmed last week and has since joined Scottland FC.

Meanwhile, CAPS United announced the signing of Congolese defender Raema Bissila Mabiala last month.

The 23-year-old was signed as direct replacement of Mureremba.