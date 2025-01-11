Scottland FC retains only seven players from squad that won PSL promotion, Denver Mukamba released

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League newcomers Scottland FC have retained only seven from the squad that won the Northern Region Division One League championship last season.

Headlining the retained list is left-back Ronald Pfumbidzai, who joined the club last year following his departure at South African top-flight side SuperSport United.

King Nadolo, Lincoln Zvasiya, Carlson Chirwa, Tadiwa Huni, Emmanuel Saidi and Keith Muzengeza complete the list.

The retained list also confirms the release of Denver Mukamba, who joined the club last year on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Scottland have so far signed twenty players including 2024 Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona from Simba Bhora and Khama Billiat from Yadah.