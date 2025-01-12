Elvis Chipezeze speaks on his future amid Kaizer Chiefs transfer talk

Elvis Chipezeze has spoken about his future amid Kaizer Chiefs links.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper currently has a running contract with South African top-flight side Magesi FC.

He has been in top form and bagged a couple of Man of the Match awards last month.

The performances have seen him getting noticed with former Orlando Pirates star Benedict Vilakazi recently recommended that Kaizer Chiefs sign the Magesi captain to bolster their goalkeeping department.

Responding to the transfer talk, Chipezeze said he’s focused on Magesi FC.

“For now, I’m just focused on Magesi FC. Remember, I’m still contracted to the club,” the Zimbabwean gaffer said as cited by FarPost.co.za.

“I’m here to serve the club, and that is what I’m going to do until the time is right. But for now, I’m focused on Magesi, and the rest will deal with itself.”