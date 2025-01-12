English FA Cup fourth round complete draw

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round has been completed.
Holders Manchester United will welcome Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City to Old Trafford.
Brendan Galloway’s Plymouth Argyle will host EPL log leaders Liverpool, while Newcastle United travel to League One leaders Birmingham City.
Aston Villa will face Tottenham, Brighton & Hove Albion take on Chelsea and Everton play Bournemouth.
FA Cup fourth round draw:
Manchester United v Leicester City
Leeds United v Millwall/Dagenham & Redbridge
Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea
Preston North End/Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers
Exeter City v Nottingham Forest
Coventry City v Ipswich Town
Blackburn Rovers v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Mansfield Town/Wigan Athletic v Fulham
Birmingham City v Newcastle United
Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool
Everton v Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton/Swansea City v Burnley
Leyton Orient/Derby County v Manchester City
Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace
Stoke City v Cardiff City