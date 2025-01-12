English FA Cup fourth round complete draw

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round has been completed.

Holders Manchester United will welcome Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City to Old Trafford.

Brendan Galloway’s Plymouth Argyle will host EPL log leaders Liverpool, while Newcastle United travel to League One leaders Birmingham City.

Aston Villa will face Tottenham, Brighton & Hove Albion take on Chelsea and Everton play Bournemouth.

FA Cup fourth round draw:

Manchester United v Leicester City

Leeds United v Millwall/Dagenham & Redbridge

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

Preston North End/Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers

Exeter City v Nottingham Forest

Coventry City v Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mansfield Town/Wigan Athletic v Fulham

Birmingham City v Newcastle United

Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool

Everton v Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton/Swansea City v Burnley

Leyton Orient/Derby County v Manchester City

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

Stoke City v Cardiff City