Issa Sadiki and Tanaka Shandirwa leave Dynamos after end of loan

Dynamos have confirmed the departures of Issa Sadiki and Tanaka Shandirwa.

The two players will return to their parent club Yadah FC following the end of their loan contracts at the Glamour Boys.

A statement by Dembare reads: “We can confirm that midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa and winger Issah Sadiki have returned to their parent club Yadah FC after the end of their loan spell with the Glamour Boys.

“We would like to wish Issah and Tanaka well in their future endeavours.”

Shandirwa’s return to Yadah comes after he controversially signed a pre-contract with CAPS United at end of November.

The Green Machine were hoping to snap up the player on a free transfer at the start of 2025.

However, the pre-contract was rubbished by Yadah who claimed that the player still have a running contract with them.