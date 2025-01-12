Kyle Walker wants to leave Man City, reveals Pep Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has revealed that Kyle Walker has requested to leave the club this month.

Walker still has 18 months left on his contract after signing a three-year deal in 2023.

According to Guardiola, the 34-year-old wants to explore the option of playing abroad as his career starts to wind down.

The defender has fallen out of favour in recent weeks with Rico Williams now the preferred starter in the right-back position.

Walker was left out of City’s squad for the thumping 8-0 win over Salford City in the FA Cup.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola said: “It’s not easy for me to say but Kyle is not here because two days ago he asked to explore the option to play abroad. He asked after the Treble, when Bayern wanted him, but the offer was not good enough.

“For that reason, I prefer to play other players whose mind is here. Kyle went to Txiki Begiristain. Maybe I am wrong but I am pretty convinced that you should keep no-one who doesn’t want to be here.”