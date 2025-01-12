Marshall Munetsi registers first assist in this French Ligue 1 season

Marshall Munetsi registered his first assist in this French Ligue 1 season on Saturday.
The Stade de Reims midfielder assisted the second goal that was scored by Mamadou Diakhon in their 4-2 loss against Nice.
The goal assist came in the 71st minute of the game when Reims reduced the deficit to 3-2.
Munetsi, who has three goals to his name in this season, started in the first XI and played the entire game as a defensive midfielder.
He also got a yellow card in the later stages of the first half after arguing with the referee.
Here are some of his stats: