Marshall Munetsi registers first assist in this French Ligue 1 season

Marshall Munetsi registered his first assist in this French Ligue 1 season on Saturday.

The Stade de Reims midfielder assisted the second goal that was scored by Mamadou Diakhon in their 4-2 loss against Nice.

The goal assist came in the 71st minute of the game when Reims reduced the deficit to 3-2.

Munetsi, who has three goals to his name in this season, started in the first XI and played the entire game as a defensive midfielder.

He also got a yellow card in the later stages of the first half after arguing with the referee.

Here are some of his stats: