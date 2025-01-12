Mutasa set for Turkey attachment

MWOS gaffer Lloyd Mutasa is set sharpen his coaching skills at Turkish Super Lig side Basaksehir FK, the club has announced.

The veteran coach, who was on the brink of guiding the The Punters to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League before a controversial boardroom decision saw Scottland being crowned Northern Region Soccer League champions last year, will fly out to Turkey this week.

“MWOS FC is proud to announce that head coach Lloyd Mutasa will today embark on an exciting attachment with Istanbul Basaksehir FK in the Turkish Super League. This unique opportunity aims to immerse Mutasa in the operational intricacies of one of Europe’s premier football leagues, enhancing his expertise in various critical aspects of the game,” MWOS said in a statement.

“During his time in Turkey, Mutasa will engage in comprehensive learning experiences, focusing on match preparations, pre-match and post-match strategies, and other pivotal areas that are essential to modern football. This initiative underscores MWOS FC’s commitment to developing a competitive edge ahead of the upcoming season.

“The wealth of knowledge and experience that Mutasa is set to gain from this attachment is invaluable. By observing and participating in the high-caliber environment of the Turkish league, he will bring back innovative ideas and methodologies that could significantly elevate MWOS FC’s performance on the pitch.

“As we look ahead, the insights gained from this international exposure will not only enhance Mutasa’s coaching acumen but also strengthen MWOS FC’s position as a formidable force in the league. We are excited about the positive impact this experience will have on our team and the strides we will make in our pursuit of excellence.”