Exodus hits Dynamos as eight exits are confirmed

Dynamos have officially announced the departure of six more players.

Among the new confirmed exits are twins Elvis and Kevin Moyo, who have since joined Scottland FC on free transfer following the expiry of their contracts on December 31.

Tanaka Shandirwa and Issa Sadiki, who were both on long term loan contracts, have also left the club to return to Yadah.

Completing the list of released players are Emmanuel Zioocha, who has joined Simba Bhora, and Sadney Urikhob.

Urikhob is leaving the Glamour Boys after just one season and is reportedly on his way to Scottland FC.

Meanwhile, the six departed players join Donald Mudadi, whose exit was confirmed two weeks ago before joining Scottland FC.

Assistant coach Joel Luphahla has also left the Glamour Boys to take up the post of head coach at Simba Bhora.

This takes the total number of exits to eight ahead of the new season.