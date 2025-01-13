Percy Tau leaves Al Ahly, joins new club

South African forward Percy Tau has left Egyptians giants Al Ahly to join a new club in the Middle East.

Tau has joined Qatari side Qatar SC, which plays in the Qatar Stars League.

The 30-year-old spent three-and-half years at Al Ahly.

And after losing his spot as a regular starter during his final season and a reported fallout with the side’s head coach Marcel Koller, the forward will be hoping to restart his career in the Gulf Region.

بـيرسي تـاو قطـراوي 💛🖤👑#الملك_القطراوي pic.twitter.com/3XArmn8aEK — Qatar SC | نادي قطر الرياضي (@QatarSportClub) January 13, 2025