Percy Tau leaves Al Ahly, joins new club

7:42 pm
by Soccer24 Team

South African forward Percy Tau has left Egyptians giants Al Ahly to join a new club in the Middle East.

Tau has joined Qatari side Qatar SC, which plays in the Qatar Stars League.

The 30-year-old spent three-and-half years at Al Ahly.

And after losing his spot as a regular starter during his final season and a reported fallout with the side’s head coach Marcel Koller, the forward will be hoping to restart his career in the Gulf Region.

