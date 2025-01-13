Zim players based abroad round-up

Marshall Munetsi registered his first assist in this French Ligue 1 season on Saturday.

The Stade de Reims midfielder assisted the second goal that was scored by Mamadou Diakhon in their 4-2 loss against Nice.

The goal assist came in the 71st minute of the game when Reims reduced the deficit to 3-2.

Munetsi, who has three goals to his name in this season, started in the first XI and played the entire game as a defensive midfielder.

He also got a yellow card in the later stages of the first half after arguing with the referee.

In England, a couple of Zimbabwean players were involved in the FA Cup third round action.

Andy Rinomhota came on as a second half substitute in Cardiff City’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

He played the final fourteen minutes of the game as his side progressed to the next round.

Brendan Galloway also featured in the competition, starting in the Plymouth Argyle first XI that beat Premier League side Brentford 0-1 to also book their place in the next round.

Marvelous Nakamba had a contrasting fortune in the FA Cup after his Luton Town side lost 2-0 to Nottingham Forest.

Nakamba started in the match and played the entire ninety minutes as a defensive midfielder.

Lincoln City defender Tendayi Darikwa featured versus Birmingham but his side lost 2-1 to bow out of the tournament.

Leon Chiwome was an unused substitute in Wolves team that won 2-1 against Bristol City.

Tawanda Chirewa’s Derby County will play their FA Cup third round fixture against Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

In the Italian Serie A, Jordan Zemura was an unused substitute in Udinese’s goalless draw against Atalanta.

Saudi based forward Knowledge Musona came on as a second half substitute in the Pro League game against Al Nassr.

Motherwell striker Tawanda Maswanhise also came on as a second half substitute in the 3-1 loss against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.