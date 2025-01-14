CAF postpones CHAN 2024 to August 2025

CAF has postponed the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), originally scheduled for February 1-28.

The tournament, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, has been pushed to August this year.

The postponement is due to the infrastructure, such as stadiums, training facilities and hotels, which is still under construction.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe said: “I am impressed with the ongoing construction and renovations of the football infrastructure and facilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

“I am confident that the stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals and other infrastructure and facilities will be at the requisite CAF standards for hosting, in August 2025, a very successful TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024.”

The exact new date in August 2025 of the commencement of the 2024 CHAN will be announced by CAF in due course.

Meanwhile, CAF will be conducting the Draw of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024 in Nairobi, on Wednesday 15 January 2025 at 20h00 Nairobi Time.