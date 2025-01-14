Darlington Dodo joins FC Platinum

Darlington Dodo has joined FC Platinum ahead of the new season.

Dodo will be part of Norman Mapeza’s technical team as the first team assistant coach.

A statement by FC Platinum reads: “FC Platinum Welcomes Darlington Dodo, as he joins the technical team as the First Assistant Coach! With expertise and passion, he’s set to elevate our team’s performance towards meeting our targets in 2025.

“Darlington Dodo, has left a footprint of success with notable achievements which include leading Gunners FC to the Premier Soccer League title in 2009.

“In 2019, he took the reins at CAPS United, guiding them through several challenging seasons. In 2022, he stepped in as head coach for ZPC Kariba, achieving three wins, one draw, and one loss in the final five games of the season.

“His leadership earned him the head coach position at ZPC Kariba until May 2023. In May 2023, Dodo joined Green Fuel FC as an assistant coach to Rodwell Dhlakama, bringing his wealth of experience to the team.”