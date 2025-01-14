Marvelous Nakamba gets a new boss at Luton Town to replace Rob Edwards

Luton Town have appointed Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield as their new coach to replace Rob Edwards who left the club last week.

Bloomfield has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

His appointment will see Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba playing under a different coach at Luton for the first time.

Nakamba was signed by Edwards, first on loan and then on a permanent transfer from Aston Villa.

Luton said on the appointment of Bloomfield: “Luton Town Football Club is delighted to announce that Matt Bloomfield has been appointed as the Hatters’ new manager.

“The Town board have complied with all compensation requests from Wycombe Wanderers to bring the 40-year-old to Kenilworth Road, along with his assistant Richard Thomas, first team coach Lee Harrison and senior analyst Ben Cirne.

“Bloomfield has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year contract and will be in the dugout for Saturday’s home Championship clash with Preston North End.”