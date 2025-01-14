Tawanda Chirewa returns to Wolves after Derby County release

Tawanda Chirewa has returned to Wolverhampton after his loan stay at Derby has been cut short.

Chirewa joined Derby on a season-long loan deal at the start of the current campaign.

The Warriors international made two league appearances on his arrival before suffering a thigh muscle injury that sidelined him for two months.

Following his recovery in December, the 21-year-old struggled to gain full fitness and only totalled six appearances in all competitions during his near five-month stay at the Championship side.

He has now returned to his parent club Wolves after Derby chose to exercise their right to terminate the loan agreement during the current transfer window.

A statement issued by Derby reads: “Tawanda Chirewa has returned to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers after spending the first half of the 2024/25 campaign with Derby County.

“The 21-year-old Zimbabwe international forward initially linked up with the Rams back in August on a season-long loan from the Premier League side.

“Derby have opted to exercise the right to end the loan agreement during the current transfer window.

“Chirewa made six appearances in all competitions, of which five came in the league, during his time with Derby.

“Derby County would like to wish Tawanda every success in the future and for his efforts during his time with the club.”