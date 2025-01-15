Image Banner

2024 CHAN draw completed

8:31 pm
by Soccer24 Team

The Confederation of African Football conducted the final draw for the 2024 CHAN.

The draw ceremony took place at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya.

The tournament, originally scheduled to start in February, was postponed to August and will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Here is the outcome of the draw:

Group A: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DRC, Zambia.

Group B: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic.

Group C: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, *Q1, *Q2.

Group D: Senegal, Congo Brazzaville, Sudan, Nigeria.

*Two nations (Q1 and Q2) will be confirmed through a series of qualifier matches ahead of the August 2025 tournament.

