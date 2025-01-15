Admiral Muskwe leaves England to undergo trials in European country

Admiral Muskwe has left England to undergo trials elsewhere following his release at League Two side Harrogate.

Muskwe spent just three weeks at Harrogate after his one-month contract was not extended after suffering an injury.

The Warriors international has now moved to Finland to undergo trials at top-flight side IFK Mariehamn.

The club announced the news on their website, saying: “The 26-year-old striker Admiral Muskwe will try out with Grönvitt this week.”

CEO and sports director of IFK Mariehamn, Jimmy Wargh, added: “We have been looking for a striker with high quality, and in Admiral we may have found a player with the qualities we are looking for.”