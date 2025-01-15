Christopher “Maskiri” Samakwere appointed team manager at MWOS FC

Northern Region Division One League side MWOS FC have appointed their former captain Christopher “Maskiri” Samakwere as the new team manager.

Samakwere was with the club last season before hanging up his boots after a long playing career.

The 40-year old retired forward is now back at the club under a new role ahead of the new season.

MWOS FC confirmed the appointment on Social Media, saying: “We are thrilled to announce that former captain Chris Samakweri is returning to MWOS FC, this time as our new Team Manager.”

