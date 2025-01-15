Zimbabwean prospect Lucien Mahovo signs long-term deal at Norwich

Zimbabwean prospect Lucien Mahovo has signed a long-term contract at Norwich City.

Mohovo joined the Canaries from Notts County in July last year on an initial two-year-contract.

Following his arrival, the 19-year-old has been a key part of the Under-21s side so far this season and has also appeared in the senior team matchday squad a couple of times.

The Young defender has now been rewarded with a three-and-a-half-year contract extension until 2028, with an option of a further year.

Speaking after signing the new deal, Mahovo told Norwich City media: “It’s a great feeling for me. It’s nice to be rewarded and it’s just giving me more motivation to kick on.

“I think I’ve settled in very well. All the people at the club, around the first team and the Under-21s, are all great. They’ve helped me to settle in and be a good player.”

Sporting director Ben Knapper added: “We’re delighted to secure Lucien on a new, long-term contract.

“He’s made great progress since joining us in the summer, and he’s someone that we feel has big potential going forwards. He has a very well-rounded profile, and his ability to take on and apply information and feedback is a real strength.

“If he continues to apply himself in the way that he has, we see him as having an exciting future with us as part of our first-team group.

“We’re delighted for both Lucien and his family, and we look forward to continuing our journey with him.”

Mahovo was born in the UK but his father is from Zimbabwe, which makes him available to feature for the Warriors and junior national teams.