Breaking: ZIFA elections facing postponement

The eagerly-awaited ZIFA elections may be postponed, amid revelations that Benjani Mwaruwari’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to have the polls delayed was successful.

The former Warriors and Manchester City striker took his fight with ZIFA to the Switzerland-based court after his name was not on the final list of the aspiring candidates who wish to contest for the association’s presidency, published by the Lincon Mutasa-led Normalization Committee on December 23.

Mwaruwari, popular cleric Walter Magaya, former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa and CAPS United owner Farai Jere, failed the eligibility test overseen by the ZIFA ethics committee ahead of the crucial poll slated for January 25.

While there is no commutation from CAS yet, sources close to Mwaruwari told Soccer24 that the court has ordered that the elections be postponed, pending the former Warriors captain’s case- in which he is challenging his dismissal from the candidates.