German club terminates contract of Zimbabwean player who once received a Warriors call-up

German club 1.FC Bocholt has announced that it has parted ways with Zimbabwean forward Kelvin “Kelly” Lunga after terminating the contract.

Lunga moved to side from league rivals SC Rot-Weiß Oberhausen in the summer of 2023.

He scored one goal and provided seven assists in 32 games for 1.FC Bocholt.

A statement by the forth tier league club reads: “The offensive player Kelvin Lunga and 1. FC Bocholt have agreed on an early termination of his contract.

“The 30-year-old will therefore no longer play for coach Sunay Acar’s team with immediate effect.”

Christopher Schorch, the Managing Director of Sport and Organisation at 1. FC Bocholt, explained: “We also discussed the sporting situation with Kelly openly and transparently. He is a great guy who has always given everything for the club and can certainly play at a high level for a few more years. That’s why I wish him all the best for his future, both in sport and in his private life.”

Lunga, who was born Germany, chose to represent the Warriors in 2018 but never featured for the national team.

The 30-year-old was named in the provisional squads for a COSAFA Cup tournament and Afcon Qualifiers but didn’t make the final selections.

He is the son of former Dynamos and Warriors player Maxwell Makanza Lunga.