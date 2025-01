Simba Bhora have unveiled a thirteen-member technical team ahead of the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season and their debut CAF Champions League campaign.

The team is led by new coach Joel Luphahla who joined the champions this month from Dynamos to replace league winning coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

Luphahla will be assisted by Paul Chimalizeni and Yahanne Bauti, while Daniel Khumalo is the Goalkeeper’s coach.

Here is the full Simba Bhora technical team: