Another Italian giant shows interest in Jordan Zemura

Another Italian Serie A giant has reportedly shown interest in signing Jordan Zemura.

Zemura is currently in the books of Udinese in his second year of his contract that will expire in June 2027.

According to Italian daily, Leggo, Roma are monitoring the Zimbabwe international with the aim of signing him in this current transfer season.

The club is said to have identified Zemura as a backup for Angelino in the left-back position.

Roma’s reported interest comes after the left-back was last month linked with AC Milan.

Reports suggested that the Rossoneri are also targeting the player as Theo Hernandez’s backup.