Former Warriors international Butholezwe Ncube back in Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after almost a decade

Former Warriors midfielder Butholezwe Ncube is back in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after joining defending champions Simba Bhora.

Ncube was with Sheasham last season after returning from South Africa where he had been released by top-flight team AmaZulu a year earlier.

After rediscovering his form in Division One with the Construction Boys last campaign, the 32-year old will be playing in the Zimbabwean top-flight for the first time in nine years.

He last featured in the league in 2015 when he was with Tsholotsho FC.