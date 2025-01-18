Bill Antonio ready to play in competitive games after long-term injury

KV Mechelen winger Bill Antonio is ready to play in competitive games after recovering from a a long term knee injury, coach Besnik Hasi has confirmed.

Antonio ruptured his ACL during a Belgian Pro League game in early March.

After months of rehabilitation, the 22-year-old returned to action over a week ago in a behind closed doors practice match against Beveren.

The Warriors international made a thirty-minute appearance as he played his first match in ten months.

Speaking at press conference ahead of their Belgian Pro League game against Genk, Hasi said Antonio is expected to start on the bench in this evening’s game.

The gaffer revealed: “Bill (Antonio) is ready to sit on the bench, but needs time to reach his best level. We should not set expectations too high for him.”