Kundai Benyu moves to Zimbabwe, joins top-flight giants

Kundai Benyu has moved to Zimbabwe and will be playing in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League next season.

Benyu arrived in the country on Saturday afternoon ahead of his unveiling at CAPS United.

The UK-born midfielder with Warriors caps has reportedly signed a two-year-contract with the Harare giants.

This will be his first time playing in the Zimbabwean top-flight league.

The deal comes after Benyu spent the past two years without a club.

The former Celtic player last played for ÍB Vestmannaeyja in Iceland before his contract expired on 31 December 2022.

The 27-year-old, who started his career at Ipswich in England, has also played for Helsingborgs IF in Sweden.