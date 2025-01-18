Munashe Garan’anga scores his first goal at Copenhagen FC as Darikwa hit the target in England

Munashe Garan’anga netted his first goal for Copenhagen FC on Saturday.

Garan’anga found the back of the net in a practice match against Lyngby as they prepared for the return of the league after the winter break.

The Warriors international scored the second goal as his side won the match 3-0.

He came on as a second half substitute in the practice match.

In England, Tendayi Darikwa was also on target on Saturday.

The right-back scored his fourth goal of tge season in Lincoln City’s League One game against Northampton.

He opened the scoring in the 38th minute to put his side in front ahead of the half time.