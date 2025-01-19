Brendan Galloway picks another injury

Brendan Galloway has picked another injury a month after returning from a two-month injury spell.

Galloway picked the knock in the closing stages of Plymouth Argyle’s 1-1 draw against Oxford United at Home Park on Tuesday night.

He missed Argyle’s clash against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The Warriors international was expected to undergo a scan on Saturday.

Argyle coach Miron Muslis told The Plymouth Herald: “He’s out for Saturday. It looks like a hip or quadriceps but we are going to have the confirmation from the scan on Saturday.”

Galloway recovered from an ankle injury which kept him out of action for two months in early December.

The defender picked the injury while on international duty with the Warriors in October.