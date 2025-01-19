Dynamos confirm signing of American MLS star

Dynamos have confirmed the signing of Farai Mutatu, who played who was previously with LA Galaxy of the American Major League Soccer.

Mutatu will play for the Glamour Boys next season, marking his return to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League following his stint with Sheasham in 2023.

A statement by the club. reads: “Dynamos FC is delighted to announce that we have completed the signing of winger Farai Mutatu.

“The 25-year-old has arrived at the Glamour Boys from LA Galaxy on a two-year contract.

Mutatu was drafted into the LA Galaxy squad in 2022 but was not registered due work permit issue.