Marshall Munetsi performance report after netting his fourth goal of the season

Marshall Munetsi returned to the score-sheet for Stade de Reims when he netted his fourth goal of the season on Sunday

Munetsi scored the opening goal in the 1-1 draw against Le Havre in the French Ligue 1.

The Warriors international was at the end of a corner kick when he slotted in from the far post in the 26th minute.

MARSHALL MUNETSI 🇿🇼❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/hK7Q1U95tt — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) January 19, 2025

Munetsi played the entire match as a defensive midfielder and was booked later in the second half.

