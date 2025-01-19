Image Banner

Marshall Munetsi performance report after netting his fourth goal of the season

10:57 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Marshall Munetsi returned to the score-sheet for Stade de Reims when he netted his fourth goal of the season on Sunday

Munetsi scored the opening goal in the 1-1 draw against Le Havre in the French Ligue 1.

The Warriors international was at the end of a corner kick when he slotted in from the far post in the 26th minute.

Munetsi played the entire match as a defensive midfielder and was booked later in the second half.

Here are his stats:

