Bulawayo Chiefs appoint former CAPS United gaffer as new coach after relegation from top-flight

Bulawayo Chiefs have appointed a new coach ahead of their return to the Division One.

Chiefs parted ways with their coach Thulani Sibanda at the end of December following their relegation from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The club has now appointed veteran coach Maxwell Takaendesa Jongwe, who was with Chegutu Pirates last season.

“Bulawayo Chiefs FC is pleased to announce the appointment of Maxwell Takaendesa (Jongwe) to the position of senior team Head Coach. Takaendesa holds CAF A diploma and has vast knowledge in coaching as he has been a coaching instructor,” the club said in a statement.

“With his experience, passion, and dedication to the sport, we are confident that Takaendesa will be a great asset to our team, helping us achieve our goals.”

Jongwe has also coached CAPS United, Yadah and Monomotapa.

He was also the ZIFA technical director until his departure from the post in 2014.