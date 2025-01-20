Dynamos appoint Mablanyo as substantive head coach, declare interest in league title

Lloyd ‘Mablanyo’ Chigowe, who was the Dynamos interim coach last season, has been appointed the Harare giants’ substantive coach.

The lanky gaffer took over from Genesis Mangombe last season, following the latter’s departure to Scottland.

“Dynamos Football Club is pleased to announce that Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe has been appointed as the substantive Head Coach ahead of the 2025 season,” DeMbare said in a statement.

“Chigowe had been the Interim Head Coach since his appointment on 05 August 2024. Since then, the 60-year-old coach was in charge of 20 games in all competitions as the Glamour Boys finished the season on a high.

“During that period, the team won 10, drew five and lost five to give Chigowe a 50 percent win ratio. But more importantly, the Glamour Boys were able to defend the Chibuku Super Cup title by beating Ngezi Platinum Stars in a thrilling final at Rufaro Stadium.

“With the preseason for the 2025 campaign kicking in last week, Chigowe has set his sights on assembling a strong squad that will battle on three fronts.

”The Glamours Boys will be looking forward to mount a serious title challenge in the 2025 Castle Lager Premiership and to try to defend the Chibuku Super Cup for a record extending third time.

”In August, the Club will also return to the CAF Confederation Cup where we agonisingly missed out on the group stages last year.”

Chigove says he is ready to defend the Dynamos badge.

“I have always been a broom and I’m ready to serve this great Club with distinction despite the adversity of losing a number of key players,” Chigowe said.

“We are working on rebuilding a formidable side that can still represent the Club badge and continue the legacy of previous successful Dynamos sides,” he added.

Dynamos chairman insists the club is fully behind Chigowe, who will be allowed to choose his own backroom staff.

“We don’t doubt the confidence and trust reposed on Lloyd Chigowe will come to fruition. We trust his instincts and capability and as such, we will fully support him,” Maunganidze said.