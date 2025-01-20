World Cup qualifiers: Can Nees revive Warriors’ campaign?

While everyone who is interested in Zimbabwean football is fixated on the upcoming ZIFA elections, Warriors coach Michael Nees’ thoughts may be dominated by something else.

Of course, Nees cares about who will be leading ZIFA after January 25, as that obviously has a bearing on his work, but since he is employed to spend more time in the dugout than at the office, the German expatriate thinks and acts accordingly.

Nees oversaw a successful AFCON qualifying campaign after finishing second in Group J but before the Warriors step on Moroccan soil for the 35th edition of the continental showpiece in December, the soft-spoken coach has another mountain to climb.

The Warriors resume their World Cup qualifying campaign in March, seeking a quasi-magical turnaround to book a place at the global spectacle to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico next year.

Zimbabwe are in Group C and anchor the log standings having amassed just two points.

The Warriors, under the tutelage of Portuguese mentor Baltemar Brito, played out stalemates against Rwanda and Nigeria, before the Lincoln Mutasa-led Normalisation Committee showed complete disrespect of the World Cup qualifiers by appointing Jairos Tapera as interim coach.

Under Tapera, the Warriors lost to Lesotho and log leaders South Africa and it is those two defeats which might end up costing the team a maiden appearance at the World Cup.

Nees, while acknowledging that qualification for the global extravaganza will be a difficult task, is not completely ruling out his troops.

“We don’t need to beat around the bush here, we’re not in a very good position. But still, there are six games to play. And we see that as a double project,” he told CAF Online.

“First, we want to do everything to turn the corner in the group and turn things for the better, but we know where we are.

“We know the challenges. At the same time, it’s very good preparation for the Cup of Nations finals. We will try our best and let’s see how it goes,” added Nees.

The German coach lost one game in a difficult AFCON qualifying campaign made more complex by the fact that the Warriors played home games outside Zimbabwe due the unavailability of a CAF approved stadium in the country.

They (the Warriors) host Benin on March before traveling to Nigeria to take on the Super Eagles four days later.