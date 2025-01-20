Zim players based abroad round-up

Marshall Munetsi returned to the score-sheet for Stade de Reims when he netted his fourth goal of the season on Sunday

Munetsi scored the opening goal in the 1-1 draw against Le Havre in the French Ligue 1.

The Warriors international was at the end of a corner kick when he slotted in from the far post in the 26th minute.

Munetsi played the entire match as a defensive midfielder and was booked later in the second half.

Also on target over the weekend was Munashe Garan’anga, who netted his first goal for Copenhagen FC on Saturday.

Garan’anga found the back of the net in a practice match against Lyngby as they prepared for the return of the league after the winter break.

The Warriors international scored the second goal as his side won the match 3-0.

He came on as a second half substitute in the practice match.

In England, Tendayi Darikwa scored his fourth goal of tge season in Lincoln City’s League One game against Northampton.

He opened the scoring in the 38th minute to put his side in front ahead of the half time.

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway missed the action due to an injury suffered on Wednesday.

Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba had another starting appearance and played the entire match in the goalless draw against Preston.

Andy Rinomhota also started in the Reading starting XI that won 3-0 against Swansea.

Tavonga Rushesha made his first start of the League One season in Reading’s 3-1 loss against Stockport.

In Belgium, Bill Antonio made his return to competitive football after coming on as a second half substitute in KV Mechelen’s 1-2 loss against Genk.

Antonio ruptured his ACL during a Belgian Pro League game in early March and spent almost ten months in rehabilitation.

Tawanda Maswanhise featured in Motherwell’s 1-0 loss against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.