Nyasa Big Bullets have parted ways with three Zimbabwean players following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

The released players include Ronald Chitiyo and Collin Mujuru, who both joined the team at the start of the 2024 season.

Kenneth Pasuwa – the son of former Bullets coach Kalisto, has also left the club following the expiration of his contract.

Kenneth is following his father, who left the club after the expiration of his contract.