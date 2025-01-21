Carlo Ancelotti clears air on reports that he is leaving Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has cleared the air on the reports that he is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Reports emerged on Monday suggesting that the Italian gaffer has informed the club that he intends to depart a year before the expiration of his contract in 2026.

Speaking to the press ahead of Madrid’s Champions League game with RB Salzburg, Ancelotti said: “No. I want to be very clear. I won’t decide my departure date from this club.

“I know the day will come. But when that day will come, I don’t know. I won’t decide. It could be tomorrow, after the next game, in a year, or in five years.”

“I have a target. We have Florentino [Pérez] here for another four years,” Ancelotti added, smiling, after Pérez was re-elected as club president. “He knows me well, and the target is to be here for those four years. We can leave together with all the affection in the world!”

The gaffer added: “I feel very loved [here] in every sense, by the fans, by the club.

“And by the media. Sometimes things get exaggerated, but I want to stay objective and follow my path.”