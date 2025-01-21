Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda rejoins Dynamos as club make new technical team appointments

Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda has joined Dynamos as the Harare giants announce new technical team appointments.

Sibanda has been appointed as the new Team Manager, replacing Harry Lusengo – son of board chairman Bernard Marriot Lusengo.

The retired midfielder’s appointment marks his return to Dembare after playing for the club between 1998 and 1999.

A statement by the club reads: “Dynamos Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of our former midfielder Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda as the Glamour Boys’ new Team Manager for the 2025 season.

“As an accomplished former professional footballer with wealth of experience, the Club believes Gidiza’s appointment will help shore up our technical team.”

The Glamour Boys have also roped in Mark Mathe as the new assistant coach.

Mathe will assist recently appointed substantive head coach Lloyd Chigowe.

The statement adds: “In the same breath, the Head Coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe has roped in Mark Mathe to be his First Assistant Coach.

“It is the Club’s ambition to see the Glamour Boys challenge for every title we compete for and have faith in Mathe’s experience will help us achieve our goals.

“The 49-year-old has valuable expertise having previously coached Chicken Inn, Bulawayo Chiefs, Highlanders, Harare City, CAPS United and Golden Eagles. Mathe recently left Mozambican side UD Songo FC where he was serving in a similar capacity.

“The Club would like to congratulate both Gidiza and Mathe on their appointments and wish them best of luck in their new roles.”