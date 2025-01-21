Marumo Gallants snap up Zimbabwean striker Junior Zindoga

South African side Marumo Gallants have signed Zimbabwean striker Junior Zindoga.

The former Yadah forward, who previously played at Maritzburg United, has returned to South Africa after a stint at Swaziland side Nsingizini Hotspurs.

Gallants said in a statement: “Marumo Gallants FC is thrilled to announce the latest additions to our talented squad.

“The appointments include the signing of striker Junior Zindoga.

“The Zimbabwean-born footballer made a name for himself in Maritzburg United playing in the Multichoice Diski Challenge.

“Zindoga also left his footprint in the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League where he played for Yadah Stars, and most recently displayed his skill set in Swaziland playing for Nsingizini Hotspurs in the Swazi MTN Soccer League.

“The team welcomes Zindoga, whose impressive skills on the field will undoubtedly be an asset to the Gallants family.”

Zindoga joins fellow Zimbabweans Washington Arubi and Daniel Msendami at the club.

Ivorian striker Junior Dion has also joined the Betway Premiership team on loan from Amazulu.

Meanwhile, Gallants have dismissed speculation suggesting that the club is considering selling its Premier Soccer League franchise.