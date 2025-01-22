Breaking: MWOS purchase ZPC Hwange’s Premiership franchise

Ambitious Norton-based MWOS will play in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this season after striking a deal to have the franchise of ZPC Hwange, Soccer24 has established.

MWOS, who last year ‘lost’ the Northern Region Soccer League title to Scottland under controversial circumstances amid a circus which saw the Mabvuku-based side getting promoted courtesy of a boardroom decision, successfully concluded the deal to purchase ZPC’s franchise today, after weeks of negotiations.

The two sides also had the green light of ZIFA Southern Region in the deal.

Talks between the two parties commenced on December 12 last year, after it emerged that ZPC Hwange does not have the financial capacity to bankroll two teams in the Premiership, as the power company already has ZPC Kariba.

Another stumbling block for ZPC Hwange’s participation in the country’s top flight was the CAF Club Licensing rule which forbids two clubs owned by the same company to take part in the same competition due to conflict of interest.

Despite efforts by the ZPC workers committee to have the slot offered to relegated Hwange so as to keep Premiership football in the coal-mining town, the club’s executive eventually settled for and inked a deal with the Patrick Tamson-led MWOS administration.

Tamson confirmed to Soccer24 that the deal has been signed and MWOS will be in the Premiership this season.

“Yes, we will be in the Premiership this season after successfully concluding a deal with ZPC Hwange, though at this point in time, I cannot reveal much in terms of details,” said Tamson.

Tamson also revealed that their slot in the Northern Region Soccer League will now be reserved for the club’s developmental side —MWOS U-19.

The Lloyd Mutasa-coached side commenced preparations for the new season last week, ahead of their maiden campaign in the Premiership.