Brendan Galloway ruled out for the rest of the season

Brendan Galloway has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season after picking up an injury.

Galloway picked the knock in the closing stages of Plymouth Argyle’s 1-1 draw against Oxford United at Home Park on Tuesday, last week.

Following a scan on Saturday, the defender will now require surgery on the upper part of his leg.

Plymouth coach Miron Muslic did not confirm the exact nature of the injury, but told BBC Sport: “It’s terrible news.”

Muslic added: “He was in a good way, he played defensively very strong, so that’s a another that we’re going to miss – not only his quality but also his personality and his mentality.”

Galloway recovered from an ankle injury which kept him out of action for two months in early December.

The defender picked the injury while on international duty with the Warriors in October.

Meanwhile, the latest setback means Galloway is bow out of the Warriors’ next international games in March.