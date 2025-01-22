Dynamos announce fifth signing ahead of new season

Dynamos have announced their fifth signing ahead of the new 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The Glamour Boys have snapped up midfielder Learnmore Muyambo from Greenfuel.

A post by the club confirmed the signing, saying: “Introducing to you our new midfield enforcer Learnmore Muyambo.

“The 27-year-old has signed a two-year deal after joining us from GreenFuel FC.

“Welcome to the Glamour Boys Learnmore.”

Other new signings include Leeroy Mavhunga (free transfer), Tapiwa Masango from Dynamos U20, Tellmore Pio from ZPC Kariba and Farai Mutatu, who was formerly with LA Galaxy of the American Major League Soccer.

Defender Tendaishe Magwaza extended his contract until 2026.

Meanwhile, Dembare are rebuilding their squad after eight players left the club following the expiration of their contracts at the end of December.