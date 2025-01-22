Liverpool, Barcelona secure automatic last-16 spot in Champions League

Liverpool and Barcelona have become the first teams to qualify for the the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 16 stage.

The two teams picked wins on Tuesday in the penultimate round of the League Phase, with the Reds claiming a 2-1 win against Lille, while Barca won 5-4 at Benfica.

The sides will be one of the seeded teams in the Round of 16 and face a winner from the knockout play-offs, which are contested by those teams who place ninth to 24th in the league phase.

Last-16 ties are scheduled to be played on March 4/5 and March 11/12, and the second leg will be hosted at Anfield.

The draws for the last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final take place on February 21.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atalanta, Atleti, Brest, Inter, Leverkusen, Lille and Monaco are now safe from early elimination but will have to wait for next round to learn whether they get automatic qualification or go through the playoffs.

Bologna, Crvena Zvezda, Leipzig, Slovan Bratislava, Sturm Graz and Young Boys have all been eliminated from the tournament.