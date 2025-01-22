PSL CEO Kennedy Ndebele resigns as he targets ZIFA vice-presidency

Premier Soccer League CEO Kennedy Ndebele has resigned from his position effective 24 January.

Ndebele is vying for the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) vice presidency at January 25 elections.

As such, he has been forced to resign as the CEO of the Premier Soccer League.

A statement by the league reads: “The Premier Soccer League (PSL) wishes to inform all stakeholders that the PSL Chief Executive Officer, Mr Kennedy Ndebele has resigned from his position, effective 24 January 2025.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Ndebele for his outstanding leadership and dedicated service to the PSL. His contributions were crucial in driving the league’s growth and achieving its success. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“In the interim, Mr Rodwell Thabe will assume the role of Acting Chief Executive Officer to ensure the continued smooth operation of the League.

